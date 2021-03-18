King Goodwill Zwelithini Laid To Rest

Share with your network!

AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu has been interred in a private ceremony, carried out by Amabutho, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A memorial service for the late monarch will be held at 10am at KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace in KwaNongoma.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy.

Mourners have been flocking to Kwakhethomthandayo Royal Palace since the king passing last week Friday.

Share with your network!