King Goodwill Zwelithini Laid To Rest

AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu has been interred in a private ceremony, carried out by Amabutho, in the early hours of Thursday morning.
A memorial service for the late monarch will be held at 10am at KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace in KwaNongoma.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy.
Mourners have been flocking to Kwakhethomthandayo Royal Palace since the king passing last week Friday.
More Stories
Eskom Moves To Stage 2 Load-Shedding
SA Reports 1 531 New Cases
Four Officers To Appear In Court Over Ntumba’s Killing
DA Calls For Mkhwebane’s Suspension
Eskom Moves load-shedding To Stage 1
SA Reports 933 New Cases
Steep Petrol Price Hike Expected In April
SA To Experience Load-Shedding For Next 5 Years
Police probe student shooting
Bushiri Recusal Application Dismissed
SA Reports 613 New COVID-19 Cases
Chief Justice Mogoeng To Appeal Ruling