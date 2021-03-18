iAfrica

King Goodwill Zwelithini Laid To Rest

Photo Credit: Twitter/@kzngov

AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu has been interred in a private ceremony, carried out by Amabutho, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A memorial service for the late monarch will be held at 10am at KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace in KwaNongoma.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy.

Mourners have been flocking to Kwakhethomthandayo Royal Palace since the king passing last week Friday.

