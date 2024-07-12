Kigali’s Infrastructure Goals the Real Winner in UK Botched Deal

The Rwandan government has hinted that it won’t reimburse more than $300 million it has received from the United Kingdom since 2022 for a deal to deport asylum seekers deemed to have arrived illegally in the UK to the East African nation. Earlier this week a government spokesperson said that its migrant deal with the UK did not include any “clause regarding reimbursement” after the newly-elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that he would scrap the controversial agreement.

CNN