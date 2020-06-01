Mon. Jun 1st, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Kigali Joins other East African Countries to Promote Cleaner Cooking

3 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Rwanda is banning the use of charcoal for cooking in the capital, Kigali, and restricting supplies to the city from rural areas. The ban is aimed at protecting forests by clamping down on the illegal trade in charcoal. In future people will be encouraged to use gas. Rwanda follows Kenya and Uganda in taking action to discourage the use of charcoal, which is blamed for causing breathing problems for tens of thousands of people every year. The trade is also damaging forests and causing carbon emissions, which are blamed for global warming. Of the 1.4 million people living in Kigali, 85% rely on wood fuel for cooking. Rwanda’s government will encourage people to use gas, by offering it at affordable rates for poor people, who can also use a hire-purchase scheme to buy a gas cooker.

SOURCE: BBC

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

The Story of a Centenarian’s Struggle for Access to Basic Services

32 seconds ago
1 min read

Bringing Back Sudan’s Looted Economy

6 mins ago
1 min read

Giving Botswana’s Tourism Sector a Boost

12 mins ago
1 min read

How Kenya Should Ease the Lockdown

15 mins ago
1 min read

[IN PICTURES] How Africa Celebrated Eid

2 days ago
1 min read

Egypt Looks to Attract Urban Tourists

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Story of a Centenarian’s Struggle for Access to Basic Services

32 seconds ago
1 min read

Kigali Joins other East African Countries to Promote Cleaner Cooking

3 mins ago
1 min read

Bringing Back Sudan’s Looted Economy

6 mins ago
1 min read

Giving Botswana’s Tourism Sector a Boost

12 mins ago