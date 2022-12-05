iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Kigali Held the 8th Edition of the Mashariki African Film Festival this Week

10 seconds ago 1 min read

This is the largest film festival in the country and aims to showcase Rwandan filmmakers, but also from Africa in general. Emphasis this year was placed on on films that question gender relations with the theme of Afro-futurism. “This year’s theme is Afro-futurism. So it’s about encouraging young directors, producers to have the idea of creation, to reinvent stories, to show a new Africa, different from the image that people have of Africa, a poor Africa,” said Trésor Senga, the founder of Mashariki African Film Festival. For one week, the 72 films in competition at the Mashariki festival were screened in a cinema in the centre of Kigali. The screenings were free.

AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Underrated Small Towns and Villages in South Africa

1 min ago
1 min read

Lebo M on 25 Years of The Lion King on Broadway                

7 days ago
1 min read

Mountain House Makes the Most of Its Spectacular Site

7 days ago
1 min read

A Tribute to Black Artists Could Signal a Change for Museums            

7 days ago
1 min read

7 Young African Women Dominating the Turntables     

7 days ago
1 min read

Meet the Founders of Kitchens of Africa

7 days ago
1 min read

Seychelles Shines Again at the World Travel Awards

7 days ago
1 min read

Planning to Honeymoon in the African Bush?

7 days ago
1 min read

For the Ultimate Trip, these are the Best Hotels in Marrakech

7 days ago
1 min read

Ghana is also a Great Destination for Keen Walkers

7 days ago
1 min read

17 Regional Countries have Increased their Travel and Tourism Development Index

7 days ago
1 min read

What are the Benefits and Costs of Scaling-up the Commercial Production of Bioenergy in Africa?

1 week ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Kigali Held the 8th Edition of the Mashariki African Film Festival this Week

10 seconds ago
1 min read

Underrated Small Towns and Villages in South Africa

1 min ago
1 min read

France Beat Poland To Reach World Cup Quarter-Finals

12 hours ago
1 min read

Lawrence Recovers From Late Wobble To Win SA Open

15 hours ago

Share