Kigali Held the 8th Edition of the Mashariki African Film Festival this Week

This is the largest film festival in the country and aims to showcase Rwandan filmmakers, but also from Africa in general. Emphasis this year was placed on on films that question gender relations with the theme of Afro-futurism. “This year’s theme is Afro-futurism. So it’s about encouraging young directors, producers to have the idea of creation, to reinvent stories, to show a new Africa, different from the image that people have of Africa, a poor Africa,” said Trésor Senga, the founder of Mashariki African Film Festival. For one week, the 72 films in competition at the Mashariki festival were screened in a cinema in the centre of Kigali. The screenings were free.

