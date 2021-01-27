Kids Activities In And Around Cape Town At No Or Low Cost

Share with your network!

This was supposed to be the week that the kids go back to school, but the opening of public schools has been delayed by two weeks. So, what to do with the kids that won’t break the bank? We’ve rounded up some pocket-friendly ideas as recommended by Cape Town Tourism.

Explore Sea Point

One of the most popular spots for families to hang out during the warmer months is the Sea Point Promenade. From here, families are able to walk alongside the ocean, enjoy the ocean breeze and take in some of Cape Town’s natural beauty. You can also ride bicycles here – your own or hired. UpCycles, a bicycle rental company, has a stand on the Promenade and families can hire individual bikes for the whole crew or bikes for the adults that have seats for the kids. While you’re there, stop for ice-cream at one of the stands and enjoy the views for a bit before heading off to enjoy some putt-putt for under R50!

See what Langa has to offer

If you have older children and you are keen on exploring areas of Cape Town that are not usually on the tourist map, then definitely give Langa a try. This neighbourhood is filled with heritage and it’s a great place for locals to learn more about the history and culture of the area. Pop into Guga S’Thebe Cultural Centre for a fun drumming session, support local crafters by purchasing their items from the centre, visit the Langa Museum for a history on pass laws in South Africa, eat some local food at Eziko Restaurant – and so much more!

Take a stroll through Kalk Bay

Once beaches open again, you can start by taking a stroll to Kalk Bay by walking along the catwalk from Muizenberg Beach and stop off at St James Beach to enjoy some time there. Until then, however, there are plenty of other things to do in the area. There are quite a few ice-cream spots to indulge at along the coast of this seaside town plus a number of great restaurants to eat at including Bob’s Bagels. You could easily have a day out here for less than R150 per person.

Admire the beauty of Kirstenbosch

Pack a picnic and head to one of the world’s most beautiful botanical gardens – Kirstenbosch. The adult entry fee is R75, kids between the ages of 6 and 17 years pay R20 and children below 6-years-old enter for free. Once you’re in, you can walk the various trails making sure to check out the Boomslang treetop canopy walkway and search for the ancient dinosaurs all over the area, before setting up your picnic on the stunning lawns. The smaller ones will love exploring the rivers and treed areas – great for a game of hide and seek!

Take in the views at Blouberg

Ok, so you can’t enjoy the beach here at the moment, but there are other things to do in Blouberg such as shopping for a bargain buy from a local store, buying some snacks and treats from a local deli and, of course, taking in the stunning views of Table Mountain and posing for some fun photos at the big yellow picture frame. Once the beaches open, you can take some of the older kids for exciting surf lessons with a local surf school or simply just relax on the beach and enjoy the moment.

