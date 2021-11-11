iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Kidnapped Moti Brothers Found

Supplied

5 hours ago 1 min read

The four young Moti brothers have been rescued and reunited with their family.

In a statement released on Thursday morning, police said that the brothers were found in Vuwani on Wednesday night after a resident called the police and told them that the four children had arrived at their house after being dropped off at a nearby road.

The four boys – Zidan, Zayyad, Alaan, and Zia Moti and aged between 6 and 15 – were kidnapped on 20 October by armed gunmen as they were on their way to the Curro Heuwelkruin private school in Polokwane.

The news was also confirmed via a statement on the family’s business Facebook page in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The boys, aged between six and 15, were kidnapped while on their way to school in Limpopo exactly three weeks ago.

The police said that the children were checked by a doctor, who confirmed that they were in good health, before they were reunited with their family.

The police added that the children had not yet been interviewed but that investigators would arrange for that to be done on Thursday, with the help of SAPS psychologists.

Police are still investigating the kidnapping.

Until Thursday morning there was no news about the children’s whereabouts, nor the motive for the kidnapping.

It’s not clear if a ransom was demanded or paid.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Court Postpones ACDP’s Case To Interdict Vaccination Of Minors

5 hours ago
1 min read

We Remain On Track To Lift Load Shedding – De Ruyter

5 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 305 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

5 hours ago
1 min read

De Ruyter has no plans to resign

1 day ago
1 min read

Municipalities Won’t Get Away With Ignoring Power Cuts – Eskom

1 day ago
1 min read

Power Outage Blamed For Durban Sewage Spill

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 245 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

ConCourt Justices Concerned About Mkhwebane Being Denied Legal Representation

2 days ago
1 min read

Rand Water Plans 54 Hour Water Cuts In Parts Of Gauteng

2 days ago
1 min read

SAHRC Wants Learners Back In The Classroom On A Daily Basis

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 116 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
Eskom power
2 min read

Eskom Warns That Power Cuts Could Escalate

3 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

SA And The UK Collaborate On The World’s First-Ever Virtual Museum Of Plastic

28 seconds ago
1 min read

Court Postpones ACDP’s Case To Interdict Vaccination Of Minors

5 hours ago
1 min read

We Remain On Track To Lift Load Shedding – De Ruyter

5 hours ago
1 min read

Kidnapped Moti Brothers Found

5 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer