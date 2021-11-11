Kidnapped Moti Brothers Found

The four young Moti brothers have been rescued and reunited with their family.
In a statement released on Thursday morning, police said that the brothers were found in Vuwani on Wednesday night after a resident called the police and told them that the four children had arrived at their house after being dropped off at a nearby road.
The four boys – Zidan, Zayyad, Alaan, and Zia Moti and aged between 6 and 15 – were kidnapped on 20 October by armed gunmen as they were on their way to the Curro Heuwelkruin private school in Polokwane.
The news was also confirmed via a statement on the family’s business Facebook page in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The boys, aged between six and 15, were kidnapped while on their way to school in Limpopo exactly three weeks ago.
The police said that the children were checked by a doctor, who confirmed that they were in good health, before they were reunited with their family.
The police added that the children had not yet been interviewed but that investigators would arrange for that to be done on Thursday, with the help of SAPS psychologists.
Police are still investigating the kidnapping.
Until Thursday morning there was no news about the children’s whereabouts, nor the motive for the kidnapping.
It’s not clear if a ransom was demanded or paid.
More Stories
Court Postpones ACDP’s Case To Interdict Vaccination Of Minors
We Remain On Track To Lift Load Shedding – De Ruyter
NICD Reports 305 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
De Ruyter has no plans to resign
Municipalities Won’t Get Away With Ignoring Power Cuts – Eskom
Power Outage Blamed For Durban Sewage Spill
NICD Reports 245 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
ConCourt Justices Concerned About Mkhwebane Being Denied Legal Representation
Rand Water Plans 54 Hour Water Cuts In Parts Of Gauteng
SAHRC Wants Learners Back In The Classroom On A Daily Basis
NICD Reports 116 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Eskom Warns That Power Cuts Could Escalate