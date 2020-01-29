Kidjo: “The New Generation of African Artists are Going to Take you by Storm”

Angélique Kidjo just picked up the Grammy award for ‘Best World Music’ for her album ‘Celia,’ and she used the opportunity to shout out fellow artist Burna Boy, who was also up for the award. Though the World Music category remains a dubious one, Burna Boy’s nomination was a major milestone for contemporary African music and the significance was not lost on Kidjo. “This is for Burna Boy, [he] is among those young artists [who] came from Africa [who] are changing the way our continent is perceived, and the way African music has been the bed rock for every [type] of music,” she remarked. Kidjo and Burna Boy collaborated on the track “Different” a standout from his hit album African Giant, that also features Damian Marley. Burna Boy has expressed being a major fan of the celebrated artist on several occasions.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA