Wed. Jan 29th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Kidjo: “The New Generation of African Artists are Going to Take you by Storm”

6 mins ago 1 min read

Angélique Kidjo just picked up the Grammy award for ‘Best World Music’ for her album ‘Celia,’ and she used the opportunity to shout out fellow artist Burna Boy, who was also up for the award. Though the World Music category remains a dubious one, Burna Boy’s nomination was a major milestone for contemporary African music and the significance was not lost on Kidjo. “This is for Burna Boy, [he] is among those young artists [who] came from Africa [who] are changing the way our continent is perceived, and the way African music has been the bed rock for every [type] of music,” she remarked. Kidjo and Burna Boy collaborated on the track “Different” a standout from his hit album African Giant, that also features Damian Marley. Burna Boy has expressed being a major fan of the celebrated artist on several occasions.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

More Stories

1 min read

Nigerian Artisan Lays Foundation for Other Women

1 min ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Labour Union on Rescuing SOEs

3 mins ago
1 min read

The Future of Nigeria’s Public Transport

4 mins ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe’s Civil Servants Breathe a Sigh of Relief

7 mins ago
1 min read

Change is Coming to Kenya Airways

9 mins ago
1 min read

What is the Role of the AU in Libya’s Deadlock?

11 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Nigerian Artisan Lays Foundation for Other Women

1 min ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Labour Union on Rescuing SOEs

3 mins ago
1 min read

The Future of Nigeria’s Public Transport

4 mins ago
1 min read

Kidjo: “The New Generation of African Artists are Going to Take you by Storm”

6 mins ago