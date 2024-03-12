Kick Off For Soweto Youth With Portia Modise Foundation

‘Charity begins at home, and Soweto will always be a place I call home’ states Portia Modise. The past few days have been filled with hard work, sweat and positive results as the Portia Modise Foundation set out to build its latest soccer pitch in White City, Soweto. This soccer pitch is aimed at ensuring that young children in the community have a place where they can learn how to play soccer, and turn their attention to something positive in a time where so many youth are being led astray by the ills societies face.

Community members including the children who will benefit from this soccer pitch gathered on Sunday morning to break ground and work together in cleaning up the area and begin the work to create a place of potential building for their communities. ‘Although I’m the one who is starting this work, I want the community to know that this will be their safe place for children to learn how to play soccer, and learn all the life skills that are involved in learning how to prepare for a career in professional sports’ says Portia. ‘We didn’t have places like this growing up, and our responsibility is to equip those who come after us to have a better journey than we did. This is why I am so passionate about making sure the young people in Soweto have an opportunity to really give themselves a shot at soccer’ she adds.

The former Banyana Banyana player has had a colourful journey in her soccer career, having started at the tender age of 9 years old as a player in the Soweto Rangers at under-10 level. She has since represented the country at numerous soccer occasions, and became the first African player to score 102 international goals. This is the opportunity she wants to create for other young players with potential from her community. ‘My end goal is to create a soccer academy in Soweto, the Portia Modise Football Academy (PMFA), where parents can leave their children and trust that we are equipping them with all the skills they need to succeed at professional soccer. There’s a lot of talent, but talent alone is not enough to get you to your full potential. This is where we’ll come in to make sure children get the right level of support to suit their needs on this journey of professional sports development’ says Portia.

‘We’ve seen a lot of players start projects like this and not be able to finish them. This is not their own fault, but a lot goes into starting something as big as what we want to achieve here’ she adds on how the process has been so far. The first part of cleaning up and preparing the space is almost complete, with the next steps involving putting up the goal posts, nets and all the different equipment that will benefit the youth of Soweto.

The community has been very helpful in making this project a success, and we hope to get even more support from corporate and government with donations including soccer gear, soccer boots, line markers, benches for the ground, netting for goal posts and even toiletries for example as some children have an immediate need for these.

‘Sports has the power to change lives for the better, regardless of your background or upbringing. It brings nations together, and helps us remember that at our core, we are one. Sports has saved my life, and I know it can do the same for others in my community’ says Portia. To become a part of this movement and help bring this to life please get in touch with the Portia Modise Foundation at 076 837 1518.