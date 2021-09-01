Khusela Diko To Return To Public Service

Former Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko will return to public service.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the Presidency says it has completed a disciplinary process against Diko.
She will, however, not return as the president’s spokesperson.
It follows an Special Investigating Unit’s investigation into allegations Diko and her late husband were involved in PPE tender corruption with the Gauteng Health Department.
The Presidency says Diko has been served with a written warning for failure to disclose her interests in certain companies.
