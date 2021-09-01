iAfrica

Khusela Diko To Return To Public Service

President Cyril Ramaphosa accompanied by his spokesperson Ms Khusela Diko checking the state of readiness around parliament ahead of his State of the Nartion Address in the National Assembly. [Photo: GCIS]

3 hours ago 1 min read

Former Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko will return to public service.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Presidency says it has completed a disciplinary process against Diko.

She will, however, not return as the president’s spokesperson.

It follows an Special Investigating Unit’s investigation into allegations Diko and her late husband were involved in PPE tender corruption with the Gauteng Health Department.

The Presidency says Diko has been served with a written warning for failure to disclose her interests in certain companies.

