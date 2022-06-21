Khaya Magadla’s Family Still Hope To Find Body

Khayalethu Magadla’s family are still holding on to the hope that rescue teams will find his body nine days after he fell into an exposed manhole.
Not so much as a piece of his clothing has been found, as the search for the six-year-old continues over an estimated 13 kilometres of the sewer system between Dlamini and Eldorado Park.
Last week, Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse visited the family and promised that the search for Magadla would not stop until he was found.
Although he has had to make the difficult admission that his son is no longer alive, Kholikile Magadla has made an impassioned plea to rescue personnel and technicians searching for his six-year-old son not to give up.
