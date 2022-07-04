Khaya Magadla’s Family Relieved His Body Has Been Found

The family of Khayalethu Magadla said that they were relieved that his body had finally been found.
The search for the six-year-old, who fell into a manhole while playing with friends in Soweto last month, has come to a painful end.
His body was found at the Eldorado Park Cemetery wastewater plant on Saturday following a painstaking search operation.
After an emotionally challenging search that lasted close to three weeks, the Magadla family’s agony had finally ended.
More Stories
Eskom Warns Recovery Will Take Weeks
Install Prepaid Meters Or Stay In The Dark – Eskom To Soweto Residents
Ramaphosa Concerned About Underage Drinking
The Body Of Khaya Magadla Has Been Found
Unions Take Eskom’s Wage Offer To Members
NICD Reports 380 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Eskom, Union Negotiators Set To Continue
City Of Cape Town Aiming To Make Trains Safer
NICD Reports 399 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
UIF On Mission To Claim Back TERS Money
Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Suspected In Tavern Tragedy
NICD Reports 443 New COVID-19 Cases In SA