Khaya Magadla’s Family Relieved His Body Has Been Found

The family of Khayalethu Magadla said that they were relieved that his body had finally been found.

The search for the six-year-old, who fell into a manhole while playing with friends in Soweto last month, has come to a painful end.

His body was found at the Eldorado Park Cemetery wastewater plant on Saturday following a painstaking search operation.

After an emotionally challenging search that lasted close to three weeks, the Magadla family’s agony had finally ended.

