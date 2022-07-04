iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Khaya Magadla’s Family Relieved His Body Has Been Found

26 mins ago 1 min read

The family of Khayalethu Magadla said that they were relieved that his body had finally been found.

The search for the six-year-old, who fell into a manhole while playing with friends in Soweto last month, has come to a painful end.

His body was found at the Eldorado Park Cemetery wastewater plant on Saturday following a painstaking search operation.

After an emotionally challenging search that lasted close to three weeks, the Magadla family’s agony had finally ended.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Eskom Warns Recovery Will Take Weeks

24 mins ago
1 min read

Install Prepaid Meters Or Stay In The Dark – Eskom To Soweto Residents

27 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Concerned About Underage Drinking

43 mins ago
1 min read

The Body Of Khaya Magadla Has Been Found

23 hours ago
1 min read

Unions Take Eskom’s Wage Offer To Members

2 days ago
antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 380 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Eskom, Union Negotiators Set To Continue

3 days ago
1 min read

City Of Cape Town Aiming To Make Trains Safer

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 399 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

UIF On Mission To Claim Back TERS Money

4 days ago
1 min read

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Suspected In Tavern Tragedy

4 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 443 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Corporate Wellness Week: Make Exercise Part Of Your Job!

7 seconds ago
3 min read

Loadshedding Stage 6: Is Going Off The Grid SA’s Biggest Energy Myth?

7 mins ago
3 min read

Are We Heading For A Recession And How Can I Prepare My Finances For it?

13 mins ago
2 min read

8 Android Apps That Help In The Struggle Against Climate Change

21 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer