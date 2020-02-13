Thu. Feb 13th, 2020

Khartoum’s Path to Redemption

USS COLE, YEMEN: (FILES) This US Navy file photo shows US Navy and Marine Corps security personnel patrolling past the damaged US Navy destroyer USS Cole 18 October 2000 following the 12 October 2000 terrorist bombing attack on the ship in Aden, Yemen. Abdel Rahim al-Nashiri and Jamal Mohammed al-Bedawi, the two Al-Qaeda suspects convicted for the bombing, were sentenced to death September 29, 2004 by a Yemeni court. Four other suspects were given ten years in prison. AFP PHOTO/US NAVY PHOTO/Lyle G. BECKER (Photo credit should read LYLE G. BECKER/AFP via Getty Images)

Sudan will pay a $30 million settlement to the families of 17 US Navy sailors killed in the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole in a bid to get itself removed from the United States’ list of state sponsors of terrorism, Sudanese officials said. Sudan’s government “explicitly denies” its involvement in the attack and says the payout is intended to “settle the historical allegations of terrorism left by the former regime.” Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said the agreement was made “to meet the conditions set by the US administration to remove Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism in order to normalize relations with the United States and the rest of the world.” The Cole was attacked by suicide bombers in a small boat filled with explosives while refueling in the port of Aden in Yemen. The attack also wounded 39 sailors. The bombing was attributed to al Qaeda and foreshadowed the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States, less than a year later. In 2014, a US court concluded that Sudan had provided Qaeda with aid that led to the attack, awarding the families $35 million in compensation.

