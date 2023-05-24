iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Khartoum was a City that Did Not Know War or Fighting in its Recent History

20 seconds ago 1 min read

The city has always been a hub of creativity. It was awarded the title of Arab Capital of Culture in 2005. Despite its Arab affiliation, the capital of Sudan is also very African. The city has unique geographical features that could also have become opportunities for future development. The most significant are al mughran (the confluence), a meeting point of the two River Niles and Tuti Island. They offer many river fronts, presenting great prospects for residents. Formal and informal businesses thrived along the rivers, as did cultural and entertainment opportunities. This created innovations such as open air book fairs and art markets, as well as more formal and well-funded initiatives, which sometimes led to tensions over conflicting interests. Khartoum could have been conceptualised as a city of hope and opportunity. A war in Khartoum means not only the displacement of people and the destruction of buildings and infrastructure, but also the loss of a rich heritage.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Kinshasa and Beijing to Strengthen Trade Ties

3 mins ago
1 min read

Consumer Inflation in Ghana Drops for the Fourth Consecutive Month

4 mins ago
1 min read

Ex German International Lothar Matthäus Becomes Co-owner of Ghanaian Football Club

7 mins ago
1 min read

Think Mauritius is Only for the ‘Fly and Flop’ on the Beach? Think Again

2 days ago
1 min read

Nigerian Chef Hilda Bassey Cooks for 100 Hours in World Record Attempt                    

3 days ago
1 min read

Filmmaker Katy Léna N’diaye on the Currency of Heritage     

3 days ago
1 min read

Abreham Brioschi: Rising Talent           

3 days ago
1 min read

Venice Exhibition Restores African Architects to the Story of Tropical Modernism

3 days ago
1 min read

In Cape Verde, Birthplace of Morna, Ideas and Music Collide                                                          

3 days ago
1 min read

Africa’s Media and Entertainment Flourishing with the Help of African Content Creators

3 days ago
1 min read

Africa’s Travel Indaba  

3 days ago
1 min read

Sal, Cape Verde is another Affordable Island Destination 

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Khartoum was a City that Did Not Know War or Fighting in its Recent History

21 seconds ago
1 min read

Kinshasa and Beijing to Strengthen Trade Ties

3 mins ago
1 min read

Consumer Inflation in Ghana Drops for the Fourth Consecutive Month

4 mins ago
1 min read

Ex German International Lothar Matthäus Becomes Co-owner of Ghanaian Football Club

7 mins ago

Share