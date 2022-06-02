iAfrica

Khartoum Not Impressed with Addis Over Filling GERD

26 seconds ago 1 min read

Sudan has called recent statements from the director of Ethiopia’s controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Kifle Horo, as irresponsible for failing to consider Khartoum’s position ahead of the third filling of the dam. “Perhaps it is surprising that the Ethiopian official did not care about the potential damage to the Sudanese side, despite his recognition of the possibility that both Sudan and Egypt would be affected by the third filling process, which indicates that Ethiopia wants to move forward with its previous unilateral positions,” the Sudanese foreign ministry said in a statement issued on 28 May. The agreement signed by Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan on 23 March 2015 in Khartoum lays out certain principles, such as that of cooperation. In particular is the “Principle Not to Cause Significant Harm”, that says: “The three countries shall take all appropriate measures to prevent the causing of significant harms in utilising the Blue/Main Nile.”

SOURCE: THE AFRICA REPORT

