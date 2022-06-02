Khartoum Not Impressed with Addis Over Filling GERD

Sudan has called recent statements from the director of Ethiopia’s controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Kifle Horo, as irresponsible for failing to consider Khartoum’s position ahead of the third filling of the dam. “Perhaps it is surprising that the Ethiopian official did not care about the potential damage to the Sudanese side, despite his recognition of the possibility that both Sudan and Egypt would be affected by the third filling process, which indicates that Ethiopia wants to move forward with its previous unilateral positions,” the Sudanese foreign ministry said in a statement issued on 28 May. The agreement signed by Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan on 23 March 2015 in Khartoum lays out certain principles, such as that of cooperation. In particular is the “Principle Not to Cause Significant Harm”, that says: “The three countries shall take all appropriate measures to prevent the causing of significant harms in utilising the Blue/Main Nile.”
SOURCE: THE AFRICA REPORT
More Stories
At the Egyptian Port of Damietta the Twin Impacts of Russia’s War on Ukraine Converge
Dozens of Passengers Left Stranded in South Africa
Ten ‘Most Neglected’ Displacement Crises are for the First Time all in Africa
Unlocking Digital Innovation for Net Zero
Man Rides from London to Lagos to End Polio
The Medic Who Decided to Change Somalia’s Frontline Services
Red & Yellow Creative School Of Business Expands Into Mauritius And Beyond
First African Startup to Go Public Via SPAC is Now Downsizing
The Nigerian Man Who Took Shell to the Highest International Court
Starlink May be Too Expensive for Its ‘Ideal’ Rural Consumers in Africa
Calls for Calm in Central East Africa
List Ranks Africa’s Stressful Cities