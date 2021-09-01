iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Khanyile To Spend Another Week In Jail

File Photo: Twitter/@BonginkosiKhanyile

3 hours ago 1 min read

Fees Must Fall activist, Bonginkosi Khanyile will spend another week in jail after his bail application was postponed.

He appeared before the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Khanyile is accused of inciting public violence on social media.

This was during the civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

He was arrested in Johannesburg over a week ago.

In 2018, Khanyile pleaded guilty to public violence, possession of a dangerous weapon, and failure to comply with police orders.

He was sentenced to three years in prison, suspended for five years.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

ANC Withdraws Bid To Reopen IEC Candidate List Registration

3 hours ago
1 min read

Khusela Diko To Return To Public Service

3 hours ago
2 min read

SA Reports 7 086 New COVID-19 Cases

3 hours ago
1 min read

Small Petrol Price Increase For September

1 day ago
2 min read

New Variant Not Yet Of Concern – NICD

1 day ago
1 min read

DA opens case against KZN Health MEC

1 day ago
1 min read

Parliament Begins Public Hearings On Cannabis Bill

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 5 644 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
Nelson Mandela Childrens Hospital
3 min read

Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital in Johannesburg: When Giving Changes Lives

2 days ago
iec election counting
1 min read

SACP Backs ANC Bid To Reopen IEC Candidate List Registration

2 days ago
Eastern Cape
1 min read

Bhanga Under Hospital Observation Following Car Crash

2 days ago
1 min read

Education Set Back By 20 years – Motshekga

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

ANC Withdraws Bid To Reopen IEC Candidate List Registration

3 hours ago
1 min read

Khanyile To Spend Another Week In Jail

3 hours ago
1 min read

Khusela Diko To Return To Public Service

3 hours ago
2 min read

SA Reports 7 086 New COVID-19 Cases

3 hours ago