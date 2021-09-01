Khanyile To Spend Another Week In Jail

Fees Must Fall activist, Bonginkosi Khanyile will spend another week in jail after his bail application was postponed.
He appeared before the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.
Khanyile is accused of inciting public violence on social media.
This was during the civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
He was arrested in Johannesburg over a week ago.
In 2018, Khanyile pleaded guilty to public violence, possession of a dangerous weapon, and failure to comply with police orders.
He was sentenced to three years in prison, suspended for five years.
