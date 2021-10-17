Khaby Lame is the Most Popular Man on TikTok

The path to fame is often surprising, but rarely does it come from a simple shrug. In the world of social media, however, the no nonsense observations of Senegal-born Khaby Lame have garnered him 114 million followers on TikTok, making him the most popular man on the platform. When Italy first went into a coronavirus lockdown last year, Khabane Lame had just lost his job at a factory near the northern city of Turin. He spent his days holed up at his parents’ home in Chivasso with his three siblings, looking for other jobs. One day, he downloaded TikTok and started tinkering with it in his bedroom, posting videos of himself under the name Khaby Lame. And gradually, a surprising career was born. At first, like a lot of TikTokers, he created clips of himself dancing, watching video games or doing comedy stunts. Then, earlier this year, he began making fun of the life-hack videos that flood social media platforms — reacting to them with a wordless shrug or a look of exasperation — and he struck a chord. And Lame, 21, does it all without saying a word. On TikTok, his silence speaks volumes.
SOURCE: CNN
More Stories
Six Things To Do If You’re Travelling On Your Own
The Winners of the Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year Competition
Exploring Africa’s Best Beauty Secrets
Africa’s Most Beautiful Lakes
Ghanaian Artist Kwame Akoto-Bamfo Creates Haunting Sculptures of Slaves
Africa’s Iconic Architecture in 12 Buildings
Pan African Film Festival Begins in Burkina Faso
How Nigerian Streetwear Brand, Daltimore, is Rising to Celebrity Status
Wizkid’s ‘Made in Lagos’ Tour Celebrates a New Pinnacle for Afropop
Nigeria’s Growing Electronic Scene
The State of Plastic Pollution in Parts of Africa is Dramatic
What’s Behind Accra’s Recent Crackdown on the Queer Community?