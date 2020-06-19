Fri. Jun 19th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Kganyago: SA To Open Up For Investment In Order To Rebuild Economy

6 mins ago 1 min read
Kganyago: SA To Open Up For Investment In Order To Rebuild Economy

Share with your network!

South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago said that the central bank had responded quickly and aggressively to the COVID-19 crisis but now the country needed to rebuild through investment.

He was speaking in a virtual lecture for the Wits School of Governance.

The governor said that the reserve bank had managed to keep inflation in check but growth for 2020 was still predicted at -7%.

Kganyago said that the country had nearly all the ingredients to obtain growth and create jobs and lift itself out of poverty but to do this, investment was key.

“Let us open up for investment and increase our productivity,” Kganyago said.

He said that much was learnt from the Great Depression in the 1930s and the bank has instituted measures to counter the effect of COVID-19 on the local economy, this included reducing interest rates by 275 basis points, ensuring abundant liquidity for banks, regulatory relief for the financial sector and funding for small business.

But he said that it was up to all South Africans to attract and boost investment.

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Ramaphosa: SA’s COVID-19 Pandemic Also Has A Silver Lining

12 mins ago
1 min read

Kganyago Optimistic About SA’s Economic Growth Post-COVID-19

12 hours ago
1 min read

IFP Not Impressed With Further Easing Of Lockdown Regulations

13 hours ago
2 min read

AFU Will Deal With Reclaiming Of Assets In VBS Matter – NPA

15 hours ago
1 min read

Soweto Mother Gets 30 Years In Jail For Killing Son, Daughter’s Attempted Murder

2 days ago
1 min read

Wc Close To Covid-19 Mortality Peak – Data Model

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Kganyago: SA To Open Up For Investment In Order To Rebuild Economy

6 mins ago
2 min read

Ramaphosa: SA’s COVID-19 Pandemic Also Has A Silver Lining

12 mins ago
1 min read

Kganyago Optimistic About SA’s Economic Growth Post-COVID-19

12 hours ago
1 min read

Football Fans Head to Lagos Bars for Start of EPL

12 hours ago