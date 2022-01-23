Key Appointment in Promoting Conservation as an African Growth Sector

The African Leadership University’s School of Wildlife Conservation has appointed their first-ever Executive Director of the school, Richard Anthony Vigne, effective 24 January 2022. Vigne is an accomplished conservationist, with more than 20 years of experience under his belt. He founded the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya and acted as the CEO for a whopping 25 years. The Conservancy became East Africa’s largest sanctuary for black rhinos, and also the home to the last two northern white rhinos in the world. “The continent is already a world leader in innovative paradigm-changing conservation practice and thinking, and in some countries, conservation already offers enormous economic opportunities. Using its approach centred around ‘excellence at scale’, the School of Wildlife Conservation at the African Leadership University offers an exciting opportunity to inculcate large numbers of bright motivated young conservationists across Africa with the latest cutting-edge thinking within and around the conservation space. This is what will be needed to create the continental impact that will be required if conservation, in all of its myriad forms, is to truly become the value proposition that it theoretically offers, he said.

