Kenyatta Eases Lockdown to Revive Economy

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced a phased reopening of the country, with the resumption of international flights from August 1 as well as the lifting of internal travel restrictions. The move on Monday came as pressure mounts to kick-start the country’s ailing economy after four months of coronavirus restrictions which have devastated key industries such as tourism. Kenyatta said in a televised address that international air travel into and out of the territory of Kenya shall resume from August 1, while domestic flights are scheduled to restart on July 15. He also announced the lifting of a ban of movement in and out of the capital, Nairobi, the port city of Mombasa and northeastern Mandera. Kenya has confirmed nearly 7,900 cases of the coronavirus as of Monday, with 160 deaths – the highest official figures of fatalities in East Africa. The outbreak has battered the economy, with the finance ministry projecting growth to slow to 2.5 percent this year from 5.4 percent last year.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

