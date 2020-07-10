Kenya’s Wambui Gichuri Appointed as Acting Vice President of the African Development Bank Group

Share with your network!

Gichuri who joined the bank in 2018, will act as the Vice President for agriculture, human and social development. She has been serving as the bank’s director for water development and sanitation. She is currently overseeing the bank’s water sector programme of over $4.5 billion covering 44 countries and multinational projects. Her leadership role includes water sector policy dialogue, strategy and business development and spearheading innovations. Before joining AFDB, the University of Nairobi, alumni worked at the World Bank for 20 years serving in various capacities including 17 years in water resources management. AFDB President Akinwumi Adesina welcomed her appointed saying he was aware of the importance of the docket she was assuming.

SOURCE: THE STANDARD

