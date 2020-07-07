Kenya’s Schooling Year Closes

Share with your network!

Primary and secondary school students in Kenya will only return to school in 2021, the Education Ministry announced on Tuesday morning. Subsequently, terminal exams for both levels – the Kenya Primary Certificate Exams, and the Kenya Secondary Certificate Exams – have also been cancelled. The decision is based on the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in the East African country. There are over 8,000 confirmed cases as at June 6. President Kenyatta on the same day announced the partial lifting of a curfew on hotspots whiles a number of restrictions were also eased. The president at the time only mentioned that despite places of worship being allowed to reopen, Sunday and Islamic weekend schools were to remain closed. A number of countries across Africa have opted for a gradual reopening of school, more often allowing final year students back to prepare for exams.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!