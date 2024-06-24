Kenya’s Ruto Hints at Talks with Tax Hike Protesters

President William Ruto has expressed his willingness to engage in dialogue with young Kenyans who held nationwide protests against proposed tax hikes. The protests, organized largely on social media and championed by Gen Z generation Kenyans, caught the government off-guard. In what was his first public comment on the strike, Ruto commended the protesters for their peaceful approach and promised to engage with them to build a better nation. Despite the largely peaceful nature of the demonstrations, it hasn’t been free of mishaps.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA