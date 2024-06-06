Kenya’s Rhonex Kipruto Relieved of World Record, Handed Six Year Ban for Doping

Kenyan athlete Rhonex Kipruto has been stripped of his world record in the men’s 10-kilometer road race and banned for six years by a disciplinary panel for doping violations. The panel identified abnormalities in Kipruto’s blood samples, which they believed indicates a sophisticated doping regime. Consequently, they annulled Kipruto’s results since September 2018, including a world championship bronze medal and his 10k road record. While no banned substances were found in Kipruto’s system, the panel relied on data from his Athlete Biological Passport (ABP), which indicated irregularities in his blood – potentially the result of doping, in their decision. Kipruto’s defense cited health issues, irregular training, and increased alcohol during the COVID-19 pandemic as the causative factors for the blood abnormalities. They criticized the ruling for overlooking these factors and hinted that Kipruto might appeal it at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.



SOURCE: ARISE