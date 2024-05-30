Kenya’s President Ruto Reverses Ban on Addictive Plant

President William Ruto of Kenya has overturned a recent ban on muguka, a potent variety of the stimulant khat, imposed by three coastal county governors. The ban, implemented due to concerns over mental health issues and social ills, including crime, sparked protests in muguka-growing regions. President Ruto declared the crop legal under national legislation and stated that any local laws contradicting this are null and void. Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir, had led the ban, citing its harmful effects on youth and noting that many in rehabilitation centers were addicted to the plant. Despite gaining support from religious organizations, the ban faced opposition from farmers and traders in Embu, a major muguka-producing county. President Ruto’s reversal came after a meeting with Embu’s local leaders. He followed this with the announcement that his government will allocate $3.7 million to the expansion of khat farming.



SOURCE: BBC