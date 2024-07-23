Kenya’s President Ruto Retains Six Former Ministers in New Cabinet

Kenyan President William Ruto appointed the first 11 members of his Cabinet on Friday, retaining six former ministers, including those in defense and interior. Ruto had dismissed all but one of his ministers last week to appease protesters who had held demonstrations against his government. These protests, initially against a finance bill proposing new taxes, evolved into calls for Ruto’s resignation over governance issues. Ruto has yet to name a new finance minister, which is crucial given the country’s increasing public debt. The proposed finance bill was supposed to help repay the country’s debt and increase internal revenue collection. Meanwhile, the protests have led to the death of at least 50 people as well as over 400 injuries.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS