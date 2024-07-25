Kenya’s President Ruto Includes Opposition Members in Cabinet Nominations

Kenya’s President William Ruto has nominated four senior members of the opposition ODM party to his new broad-based government. He nominated John Mbadi for National Treasury, Opiyo Wandayi for Energy and Petroleum, Ali Hassan Joho for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs, and Wycliffe Oparanya for Co-operatives and MSME Development. The four nominees are allies of opposition leader Raila Odinga, whom Ruto defeated in the 2022 election. Ruto had dissolved his cabinet in response to protests against government corruption. The protests had begun as calls for Ruto to withdraw the Finance Bill. Despite acceding to this request, the demonstrations had morphed into demands for his resignation. Besides the four opposition members, Ruto reappointed five members he had dismissed earlier. He aims to form a broad-based government and intends to propose amendments to anti-corruption and public procurement laws to address the issues raised by protesters.



SOURCE: EAST AFRICAN