Kenya’s President Ruto Claims Private Jet was the Cheaper Option for US Trip

Kenya’s President William Ruto has come under increased criticism for claiming the private jet he used for his recent US trip was cheaper than using Kenya Airways. Despite his claims, Mr. Ruto did not disclose the jet’s cost or how much the trip would have cost if he and his entourage had used Kenya Airways for the trip. His remarks were deemed “unpatriotic” by opposition figure Eugene Wamalwa, who argued the president missed an opportunity to promote the national airline. Critics argue the private jet, hired from Dubai’s RoyalJet, cost $1.5 million compared to $300,000 for business-class tickets on Kenya Airways. The controversy adds to concerns over government spending amidst increased taxation. To his critics, Mr. Ruto does not practice what he preaches, especially since he has, in the past, told Kenyans to live within their means.

SOURCE: BBC