Kenya’s President Ruto Claims Peaceful Protests were Infiltrated by Criminals

In a televised statement broadcasted on Tuesday, Kenya’s President Ruto stated that otherwise peaceful protests by law-abiding citizens had been hijacked by “organized criminals.” Earlier in the day, thousands of protesters had stormed the nation’s parliament and set part of it ablaze. The protests, which began last week, called for the government to scrap a new finance bill proposing tax hikes. Ruto branded the incident an attack on Kenya’s “democracy, rule of law, and the integrity of its constitutional institutions.” He vowed to quash the “treasonous” unrest and stated that he had “mobilized all resources at the nation’s disposal” to ensure such a situation never happens again.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA