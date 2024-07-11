Kenya’s President Fires Cabinet in Response to Widespread Protests

Kenyan President William Ruto dismissed nearly his entire cabinet on Thursday following weeks of widespread anti-government protests. The dismissals affect all ministers, including the attorney-general, but exclude Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi as well as Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. Ruto stated that this decision came after reflecting on public opinion and evaluating his cabinet’s performance, including its achievements and challenges. He revealed he will conduct extensive consultations with different sectors and political caucuses toward the formation of a new, broad-based government. The new government, according to Ruto, will help address Kenya’s debt, underemployment, government waste, and corruption. Primarily led by Gen-Z Kenyans, the protests initially opposed planned tax hikes by the Kenyan government. However, they have since escalated into opposition against Ruto’s administration, with some protests turning violent.

