iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Kenya’s Plans to Remember Victims of a Cult

5 hours ago 1 min read

Kenya will convert a vast coastal forest where the bodies of more than 250 people linked to a doomsday cult have been exhumed into a national memorial site. The discovery of mass graves in Shakahola forest, a 325-hectare bushland that lies inland from the Indian Ocean town of Malindi, has shocked Kenyans. Cult leader Paul Nthenge Mackenzie is facing various charges in the grisly case, accused of driving his followers to death by preaching that starvation was the only path to God. The forest “where grave crimes have been committed will not remain as it was,” Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki said. “The government will convert it into a national memorial, a place of remembrance so that Kenyans and the world do not forget what happened here,” he said in a statement. Investigators began a third phase of exhumation on Tuesday, unearthing nine more bodies to take the death toll to 251. Kindiki said the cult’s activities extended beyond Shakahola forest and that “comprehensive, methodical, and scientific” investigations had extended to a ranch in the area stretching over more than 14,980 hectares.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Kagame Shakes Up his Cabinet

5 hours ago
1 min read

Trauma Experienced by Staff at Nairobi Facebook Hub recognised in Legal Ruling

5 hours ago
1 min read

Two Nigerian States have Reduced the Working Week to Three Days for State Employees

5 hours ago
1 min read

Dakar Moves to Quell the Diaspora

5 hours ago
1 min read

What’s the Background to Tanzania’s Capital City Relocation?

5 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian Man Becomes Mayor of Colorado

5 hours ago
1 min read

Egypt Faces Mounting Challenges in Generating Funds for International Debt Obligations

5 hours ago
1 min read

Enhanced Protection Strategies Fuel the Resurgence of Carnivores in Zambia

5 hours ago
1 min read

Ugandan Students Explore the Future of Gardening

5 hours ago
1 min read

A Great Recognition for the Work of Female Peace Builders in Cameroon

1 day ago
1 min read

Could An Online Gathering Solve South Africa’s Putin Problem?

1 day ago
1 min read

Calls For African Countries to Create Champions in Key Sectors

1 day ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Africa’s Bright Future: Experts To Discuss Smart City Solutions For The Continent

3 hours ago
4 min read

Demystifying Debt Counselling: Why It Is The Responsible Option To Pay Back Debt

3 hours ago
4 min read

Yes, A Weak Rand Is Making Things More Expensive But Banks Aren’t Helping

3 hours ago
1 min read

Kagame Shakes Up his Cabinet

5 hours ago

Share