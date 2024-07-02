Kenya’s National Commission on Human Rights Reveals 39 Killed in Anti-tax Protests

Kenya’s National Commission on Human Rights announced that 39 people have been killed and 361 injured in anti-government protests that began last month over proposed tax hikes. This toll is double what the government has admitted so far. The protests, driven mainly by Gen-Z activists, began on June 18 and are expected to continue despite President William Ruto’s recent withdrawal of the controversial bill. The commission condemned the excessive and disproportionate use of force against protesters, medical personnel, lawyers, journalists, and safe spaces like churches and medical centers. It also reported 32 cases of “enforced or involuntary disappearances” and 627 arrests. Ruto, in a recent interview, confirmed 19 deaths but denied responsibility for them. He, however, promised to launch an investigation into the deaths, stating there will be an explanation for every one of them.

SOURCE: LE MONDE