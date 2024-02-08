Kenya’s National Commission on Human Rights is Investigating a UK Supplier’s Farm

An investigation by the Guardian and the Bureau of Investigative Journalism has uncovered allegations that representatives of Del Monte Kenya made multiple attempts to bribe groups of men in the weeks after suspicious deaths. Men in the group who went to steal from the farm claimed in interviews and sworn statements that they saw their friends “brutally beaten” by guards with metal rods next to the pineapple field. The Guardian and the Bureau of Investigative Journalism have now investigated nine deaths linked to Del Monte security guards since first reporting allegations of violence and killings in June last year. Del Monte Kenya, which supplies most British supermarkets, said in December that the men had gone into the river themselves and that there had been “no foul play”.



SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN