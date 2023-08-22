Kenya’s Most Valuable Brands have seen Healthy Brand Value Increases

Brand Finance, a leading brand valuation consultancy, has released its 2023 ranking of the top 25 most valuable Kenyan brands. The ranking shows that the banking sector dominates, with seven of the brands included being from this industry. According to the ranking, Safaricom continues to dominate as the most valuable brand in Kenya, followed closely by Equity Bank and Kenya Commercial Bank. Crown Paints Kenya has also shown impressive growth, while the banking sector as a whole has demonstrated its strength and importance to the Kenyan economy. As these brands continue to evolve and innovate, they are poised to make even greater contributions to Kenya’s economic growth and development.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER