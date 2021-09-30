iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Kenya’s Hospitality Staff Forced to Hustle during Lockdowns

37 mins ago 1 min read

In early June, as international borders started to reopen and bookings surged, Kenya and many other countries in Africa experienced their steepest spike of coronavirus cases during the pandemic. With only 1 percent of the African continent fully vaccinated and the virus raging, several countries were forced to lock down or impose stringent measures against the virus. The drastic precautions to stop the spread crushed hopes for a revival in foreign tourism. Before the pandemic, Kenya was the third largest tourism destination in Africa, with tourism contributing $1.6 billion to the national economy and creating 1.1 million jobs, or more than 8 percent of the country’s employment. The coronavirus was disastrous: During the high season between July and October of last year, most bookings were canceled, causing layoffs and salary cuts, and many tour companies shut down. The loss of international tourism in Kenya and other East African nations, with little assistance from local governments or elsewhere, has decimated the livelihoods of thousands of travel and hospitality workers, who have had to take on odd jobs and borrow money to survive.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Research Shows how Mali’s Elephants and Communities Co-exist

21 mins ago
1 min read

Paris has Made it Harder for these African Visitors to Get Visas

23 mins ago
1 min read

One of Egypt’s Largest Lenders to the Unbanked Plans to Grow

27 mins ago
1 min read

Creating Made-in-Nigeria Games

28 mins ago
1 min read

Harare Comes Down on Dodgy Currency Deals

32 mins ago
2 min read

Was this Eritrean Man the Oldest Man Alive?

36 mins ago
1 min read

Is Nigeria Sending its Youth to the Slaughterhouse?

39 mins ago
1 min read

One of the Biggest African Wildlife Trafficking Kingpins Jailed

47 mins ago
1 min read

Tunis’ Bold Political Appointment

57 mins ago
1 min read

The Best Brunch in Accra

23 hours ago
1 min read

African Tech Startups Selected to take Part in the Smart Cities Innovation Programme

23 hours ago
1 min read

Juba Says it’s the Victim of a Smear Campaign

23 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Research Shows how Mali’s Elephants and Communities Co-exist

21 mins ago
1 min read

Paris has Made it Harder for these African Visitors to Get Visas

23 mins ago
1 min read

One of Egypt’s Largest Lenders to the Unbanked Plans to Grow

27 mins ago
1 min read

Creating Made-in-Nigeria Games

28 mins ago