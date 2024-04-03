Kenya’s Health Crisis is Worsening 

The country’s Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union held a protest in the western county of Kisumu while the union convened a general assembly of doctors, medical interns and students in Nairobi. Talks between the government and the union have so far not borne any deal. The striking professionals demand among other grievances comprehensive medical cover for the doctors, that the government posts 1,200 medical interns and accuses authorities of failing to implement a raft of promises from a collective bargaining agreement signed in 2017. The striking professionals also demand the payment of salary arrears. Kenyan doctors began their nationwide strike on March 15.

