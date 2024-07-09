Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon Breaks World Record She Previously Held

Kenyan runner Faith Kipyegon broke her own world record in the women’s 1,500 meters at the Diamond League meeting in Paris on Sunday, finishing in 3:49.04. This surpasses her previous record of 3:49.11, set in Italy last year. Kipyegon stated that she believed the record was possible following her mid-June performance at Kenya’s Olympic Trials where she clocked 3:53.98. Kipyegon, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the 1,500 meters, secured her spot for the Paris Olympics during the June trials. Besides her, nine other runners achieved personal bests in the race. Jessica Hull of Australia, who finished second, clocked 3:50.83, while Laura Muir of Britain came third with 3:53.79. One other athlete broke a world record, albeit in a different sport. The athelete, Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh, jumped 2.10 meters to set a new high jump record at the event.



SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS