Kenya’s Education Crisis

Thousands of private schools in Kenya are on the verge of collapse as the reopening of the education system is pushed to 2021. They’ve been starved of income since March 15, when President Uhuru Kenyatta announced that all schools would be shut as part of the government’s attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Kenya’s private schools make a major contribution to filling the gap between demand for education and what the government is able to provide. Since Kenya introduced free basic education in 2003, and free secondary schooling from 2008, demand has rocketed, leading to overcrowding and overstretched resources in public schools.
SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE
