Kenyans Still Not Happy with Ruto’s Moves

At least one person was killed on Tuesday during renewed anti-government protests in Kenya. The incident happened in Kitengela, a town on the outskirts of Nairobi, where police opened fire on protesters who threw rocks and burned tires. Apart from Kitengela, demonstrators also clashed with police in the capital city of Nairobi. They demand President William Ruto’s resignation and systemic changes to clean up corruption. The protests, initially sparked by proposed tax hikes, have continued despite Ruto withdrawing the legislation and firing most of his cabinet. So far, at least 50 people have been killed since the protests began a month ago, according to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR). Ruto’s office announced plans for talks to address grievances, but many leading activists have rejected the invitation.

SOURCE: REUTERS