Kenyans Mourn Late President

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta opened on Monday a public viewing of former leader Mwai Kibaki’s body as it lies in state within the Parliament Buildings in the capital, Nairobi. Mwai Kibaki left a long-lasting legacy ranging from a new constitution, a revived economy, democracy and free primary education amongst other things. The Governor of Kitui County, Charity Ngilu, evokes Kibaki’s many achievements. “We saw him spearhead the economy of this country from the doldrums during the KANU (Kenya African National Union former ruling party) days where the economy had gone down. He put in structures, infrastructure, and most importantly he gave us a new constitution that we are enjoying and celebrating today”, said Governor Ngilu. President Kenyatta declared a period of mourning in the country. Former president Mwai Kibaki will be given a state funeral with full military honours.

SOURCE: IOL

