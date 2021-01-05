iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Kenyan Woman Starts Feeding Scheme in Dubai after Lockdown

2 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

A Kenyan woman has been making free food and distributing it to fellow Kenyans living in the UAE who lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. Wangeci Waruire was a driver for Dubai Taxi when the pandemic hit. “I had to resign in October 2019 after months of minimal earnings because Terminal One at the main airport was closed and we earn from commissions,” Mrs Waruire told the BBC. The mother of three noticed that many other people were jobless and thought of easing their strain by providing free food. Mrs Waruire makes 20-25 plates of food twice a week. She has previously won the award of Best Dubai Taxi driver.

SOURCE: BBC

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Parts of Tigray Go Online

2 mins ago
1 min read

Does Africa have an Ally in Fighting Animal Trafficking?

4 mins ago
2 min read

Protecting Africa’s Largest Aerial Migration

6 mins ago
1 min read

Ethiopians Continue to Flee from Troubled State

8 mins ago
1 min read

The Top 12 African Startups to Watch in 2021

10 mins ago
1 min read

Harare Braces Itself for Pandemic Blow

13 mins ago
1 min read

Podcast: Building a World That Works With the Africa Industrial Internet Programme

14 mins ago
1 min read

A Celebratory Mood Sweeps through Bangui

18 mins ago
1 min read

Virologist Monitors Nigeria’s Covid-19 Variant

21 mins ago
2 min read

These Kids Gave Famous Sci-fi Movies an African Twist

1 day ago
1 min read

Jack Ma’s Abscence is Felt at the Africa’s Business Heroes Programme

1 day ago
2 min read

Africa’s Arts and Culture Scene During the Pandemic

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Kenyan Woman Starts Feeding Scheme in Dubai after Lockdown

2 seconds ago
1 min read

Parts of Tigray Go Online

2 mins ago
1 min read

Does Africa have an Ally in Fighting Animal Trafficking?

4 mins ago
2 min read

Protecting Africa’s Largest Aerial Migration

6 mins ago