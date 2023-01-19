Kenyan Startup Launches a Digital LPG Marketplace 

Formed in 2021, but only available to the public late last year, iGas enables gas vendors – commercial or domestic – to create online shops from which customers can purchase gas through the iGas app. Vendors get shop visibility, digital business management, sales analytics and periodic reports, while customers can access their nearest verified LPG shops, seamless payment options, refill fund options, and a convenient purchase experience. “We are aggregating the customer purchasing data to design a credit scoring model we will use to extend small personal and MSME loans, and customised insurance solutions,” iGas founder and CEO Michael Rapudo. iGas is such an attempt, with the bootstrapped startup having already onboarded over 100 vendors and performed over 1,000 transactions. Working hard to onboard even more vendors, and with plans to expand beyond Kenya, the startup is currently seeking seed funding for further product development and aggressive marketing as it builds initial traction.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

Share with your network!