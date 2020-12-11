iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Kenyan Smart Addressing Startup Solves Lack of Postal Addressing Infrastructure

13 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

OkHi has launched in Nigeria alongside strategic partner and new investor Interswitch Group, aiming to tackle a problem that costs Nigerian businesses an estimated US$2 billion a year. Co-founded in 2014 by Timbo Drayson, who while at Google led the launch of Google Maps across emerging markets and built Chromecast, the Nairobi-based OkHi has developed technology that enables any business to collect an accurate address from their customer, verify it, and navigate to it. Disrupt Africa reported in September the startup had raised a US$1.78 million funding round, and though that round has shrunk in size to US$1.5 million after an investor withdrew, further investors have now been named. They include Founders Factory Africa and Asian VC firm Betatron, as well as Interswitch, one of Africa’s largest fintech and digital commerce companies. Aside from capital, Interswitch is also OkHi’s key strategic partner for its Nigerian expansion. In Nigeria, lack of addressing is a painful problem for the entire economy. Last mile delivery businesses call their customers more than three times on average to find their doors. Banks must send agents to verify prospective customer addresses – limiting access to financial services. Emergency services get lost, leading to lost lives.

SOURCE: VENTURESBURN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Nigerian Coffee Brand Drives Change with One Cup of Java

16 seconds ago
1 min read

An Oasis for Moroccan Hackers

3 mins ago
1 min read

Investing in Paradise, Holiday Homes with Added Second Passport Benefits for South Africans

4 mins ago
2 min read

Sokowatch Goes Green for Ugandan Expansion

9 mins ago
1 min read

Facebook and Its Plans for Africa

12 mins ago
1 min read

Ivorian Banker Joins Vatican Council for Inclusive Capitalism

14 mins ago
1 min read

The Rush for Golden Visas among Rich Nigerians

16 mins ago
1 min read

Hefty Investment for the Expansion of Africa’s Data Centres

19 mins ago
1 min read

McKinsey & Co. Joins Firms Ensnared in South Africa’s Graft Probe

22 mins ago
1 min read

Getting Nigerian Fathers Involved in Diaper Duty

1 day ago
1 min read

Sudan’s Off the U.S Terror List, What Next?

1 day ago
1 min read

Investing in Paradise, Holiday Homes with Added Second Passport Benefits for South Africans

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Nigerian Coffee Brand Drives Change with One Cup of Java

16 seconds ago
1 min read

An Oasis for Moroccan Hackers

3 mins ago
1 min read

Investing in Paradise, Holiday Homes with Added Second Passport Benefits for South Africans

4 mins ago
2 min read

Sokowatch Goes Green for Ugandan Expansion

9 mins ago