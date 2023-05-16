Kenyan Retail-tech Startup Wasoko has Expanded into Zambia

Launched in 2016 as Sokowatch, Wasoko provides free same-day delivery of essential goods and financing to informal retail stores across Africa. The platform enables retailers to order products at any time via SMS or mobile app and receive delivery through its proprietary logistics network to their store. The startup has delivered over 2.5 million orders to over 50,000 informal retailers across Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, Ivory Coast, and Senegal, and in March of last year banked a US$125 million Series B round for further expansion. It has now announced its expansion into Zambia, its first location in Southern Africa. Wasoko will invest over US$1 million in its first year of operations to support local Zambian businesses and communities to get more essential goods for less through the power of e-commerce. Launching its central hub in Lusaka, Wasoko’s operations will enable small retailers across the city to access an affordable range of products for same-day delivery and working capital financing solely through the convenience of a mobile app.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

Share with your network!