Kenyan Retail-tech Startup Wasoko has Expanded into Zambia

Launched in 2016 as Sokowatch, Wasoko provides free same-day delivery of essential goods and financing to informal retail stores across Africa. The platform enables retailers to order products at any time via SMS or mobile app and receive delivery through its proprietary logistics network to their store. The startup has delivered over 2.5 million orders to over 50,000 informal retailers across Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, Ivory Coast, and Senegal, and in March of last year banked a US$125 million Series B round for further expansion. It has now announced its expansion into Zambia, its first location in Southern Africa. Wasoko will invest over US$1 million in its first year of operations to support local Zambian businesses and communities to get more essential goods for less through the power of e-commerce. Launching its central hub in Lusaka, Wasoko’s operations will enable small retailers across the city to access an affordable range of products for same-day delivery and working capital financing solely through the convenience of a mobile app.
SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA
More Stories
The Continent Comes to New York for 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair
A Regional Walk Through the History of African Hair Braiding
3 Must-See Films at the New York African Film Festival
How African Royal Families Showed Up In Style for King Charles’ Coronation
An Award to Prompt more Film Lovers to Discover Africa’s Classic Movies
West African Self-portraiter Awarded as One of the Most Prestigious in the Industry
Fantastic Fast Food, West African Style, in Brooklyn
Meet the Man Running the Length of Africa
Africa’s Most Unique AirBnBs
The Seychelles Offers an Escape from Winter Blues
Six Candidates are Vying to Succeed Patrick Njoroge as the Governor of Kenya’s Central Bank
The African Union has Chosen “Acceleration of AfCFTA Implementation” as its Theme for 2023