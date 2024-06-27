Kenyan Protesters Demand Ruto’s Resignation Despite Tax Bill Withdrawal

Kenyan protesters are demanding President William Ruto’s resignation despite his withdrawal of a controversial finance bill that aimed to raise taxes to address the country’s debt. The bill had sparked mass protests and clashes with police that had resulted in the death of over 20 people and injuries to hundreds of others. On Thursday, police erected roadblocks leading to the presidential palace as some protesters vowed to continue protesting and “occupy State House.” The protests, led mainly by youth, have evolved from online dissent over tax hikes to widespread calls for political change. While some protesters believe their objectives were met with the bill’s withdrawal, others insist that Ruto’s resignation is necessary. Despite the widespread rejection, Ruto defended the tax hikes and cited the need to reduce Kenya’s high debt as justification. He has since proposed starting a dialogue with the youth on the way forward.

SOURCE: FRANCE 24