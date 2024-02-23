Kenyan Politicians and Sport Leaders Send Off Marathon World Record Holder Kelvin Kiptum

President William Ruto attended the ceremony, which was held in Kenya’s Elgeyo Marakwet county, and was accompanied by his Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi. Kiptum, 24, and his coach Gervais Hakizimana died at the scene of the crash outside the Rift Valley town of Eldoret, police said. Kiptum’s widow, Asenath Cheruto, led the ceremony and paid tribute to her late husband with a moving speech. “My dear love, I cannot learn how to say goodbye to you. With weak fingers and pain in my heart. It is unbelievable that today I have learned to stay with our beloved kids without you coming home again. I mourn my love,” Cheruto said while fighting back tears.

SOURCE: CNN