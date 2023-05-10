Kenyan Investigators Start a New Round of Exhumations of Victims of a Doomsday Cult

Autopsies on several victims of the Good News International Church cult, whose members allegedly starved themselves to death in Kenya, were missing organs, investigators said. Paul Mackenzie, leader of the Good News International Church, who was detained last month, is believed to have ordered his followers to starve their children and themselves to death. He allegedly promised they would go to heaven before the world’s end, which he predicted would happen on April 15. “Post mortem reports have established missing organs in some of the bodies of victims who have been exhumed,” chief inspector Martin Munene said in court. It is “believed that trade on human body organs has been well coordinated involving several players,” he added.
SOURCE: DW
