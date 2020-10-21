iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Kenyan e-health Startup Bags Gates Funding

40 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Ilara Health, which provides point of care diagnostic testing to small primary care clinics, has received a US$1.1 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to improve maternal health outcomes in the country. Ilara Health provides affordable diagnostic equipment to patients and healthcare providers in peri-urban areas and has partnered with more than 120 clinics, enabling access to life-saving point of care diagnostic tools to thousands of patients across Kenya. The startup’s underlying technology seamlessly integrates these diagnostic tools into easy to manage tablets and mobile phones that require minimal training to operate. Ilara raised a seed funding round in August of last year to help it scale its offering, and has now secured a US$1.1 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The grant will be used to develop effective antenatal care (ANC) interventions and tech-based solutions for pregnant women unable to access essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ilara Health, in tandem with the Kisumu Ministry of Health and the Kenya Medical Research Institute, will leverage a network of local primary care facilities, telemedicine, and home-based health worker consultations to ensure safe continuity of life-saving maternal care during the pandemic and beyond.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Zero International Travellers Hits South Africa Hard

35 mins ago
1 min read

Local Java Outdoes Competitors in the DRC

44 mins ago
1 min read

Skipper Charged for the Death of Suspected Pirates Off Somalia

53 mins ago
1 min read

Seychelles’ Election Observers to do So Remotely

59 mins ago
1 min read

Somali-Canadian Peace Activist Awarded the 2020 German Africa Prize

1 hour ago
1 min read

The Pink October Truck Ensures Cancer Awareness Remains Top of Mind in Dakar

1 hour ago
2 min read

One of Rwanda’s Wealthiest People Learns His Fate

1 hour ago
1 min read

Zambian Community Follows Lead of Kenya and Takes On Mining Firm

1 hour ago
1 min read

Nigerian Security Forces Mete Out Deadly Force on Protesters

2 hours ago
1 min read

West African Super App Expands in the Region

1 day ago
1 min read

A Case for African States To Invest in Accurate Data for Ratings Agencies

1 day ago
1 min read

Coming Home With Nothing

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Zero International Travellers Hits South Africa Hard

35 mins ago
1 min read

Kenyan e-health Startup Bags Gates Funding

40 mins ago
1 min read

Local Java Outdoes Competitors in the DRC

44 mins ago
1 min read

Skipper Charged for the Death of Suspected Pirates Off Somalia

53 mins ago