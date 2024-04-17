Kenyan Doctors’ Strike Hit Residents the Hardest

Doctors across Kenya have been on strike for almost a month now. Unfortunately, it’s the public that has suffered for the standoff between the government and the medics. Hospitals across the country are not taking in new patients, as is the case with the Kihara Level 4 Hospital labour ward where only three out of 12 beds, at the very least, are occupied. Because of the strike, patients have had to delay treatment, especially if they can’t afford to pay for treatment in the country’s expensive private hospitals.



SOURCE: BBC