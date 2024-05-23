Kenyan Delegation Visit Haiti to Assess Readiness for Security Mission

A Kenyan delegation has arrived in Haiti to evaluate facilities and equipment for a Kenyan-led multinational security support force. The force will assist the Haitian police in combating deadly gangs running amok in Port-au-Prince, the capital, and restore order to the embattled state. The delegation consists of a command staff and its assessment will determine the deployment timeline. The UN Security Council authorized the mission last year, with the support of the US and other regional powers. However, it has faced numerous challenges, including the resignation of former Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, that has led to several delays. The mission, scheduled to launch by month’s end, includes personnel from multiple countries and has a $21 million UN-managed trust fund. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the mission’s necessity to prevent Haiti from becoming a failed state.

SOURCE: CNN