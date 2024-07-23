Kenyan Court Suspends Police Ban on Nairobi Protests

A Kenyan high court suspended a police ban on protests in Nairobi, affirming citizens’ right to demonstrate peacefully. Police had initially barred protests indefinitely, citing a lack of leadership to ensure order. The suspension came ahead of a planned protest demanding President William Ruto’s resignation over poor governance. In the announcement banning the protests, Kenya’s acting police Inspector General Douglas Kanja noted that the lack of leadership leads to challenges in enforcing the safety of protesters. Kenyan citizens had recently taken to the streets in protest against a protest bill they argue would have worsened the country’s existing cost of living crisis. Following clashes with police which led to over 50 deaths and significant business losses, President Ruto decided against signing the bill. He also dismissed the majority of his cabinet, promising to establish a new broad-based government to tackle citizens’ challenges. Meanwhile, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority has forwarded cases of police brutality for prosecution.

SOURCE: AP NEWS